Verification of facts: Jeanne Ives free in her claim about Sean Casten’s appeal for Trump’s accusation for a few months

President Donald Trump’s legal team and his supporters claim that Democrats in Congress fueled by partisan politics began defending Trump on the day he took office.

Republican congress candidate Jeanne Ives from Illinois took a similar shot at the Democratic American Rep. Last week. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, who holds the sixth seat in the suburban suburban congress district.

A press release from Ives’ campaign states Casten “demanded the deposition of the Republican president before the Mueller report was even released.”

That is a reference to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, including possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

An edited version of Mueller’s report, released on April 18, confirmed that the Trump campaign thought it would benefit from the Russian election interference. But the report failed to establish coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. It also describes the President’s efforts to curtail the almost two-year probe.

Casten criticized Trump during this time, but the first-year congressman did not announce his support for initiating an accusation investigation until two months after Mueller’s report was made public. And even then he did not say that he would vote yes to accusation articles that Parliament had prepared until December.

“I did not go to Congress to accuse the president,” Casten said in a June 20 press release that said he had read the report and was alarmed by the findings. “But I also applied because I thought the people in my district deserved transparency from their elected representative. That is why, after long thought and careful consultation, I support opening an accusation investigation into the President of the United States. ”

So we contacted the Ives campaign to find out what she was referring to. Instead of providing evidence that Casten had become public with his support for deposition prior to the publication of Mueller’s report, spokeswoman Kathleen Murphy emphasized another point on the timeline.

The Republican state then holds Rep. Jeanne Ives a news conference in Trump Tower during her run for governor in 2018. Photo file. Erin Brown / Sun Times

“He did not wait for Mueller’s testimony,” Murphy wrote in an email. “Casten was only interested in getting some thinly veiled devices that he could get to support a position he had from the day Trump was elected: removing Trump from office. Once the Mueller report was released, he ran he yelled into the public square to explain what he wanted a star to be instead of what it actually was. ”

Murphy also claimed that Casten expressed support for accusation before he was even elected, pointing to a Sun-Times 2018 candidate questionnaire stating that “strong and abundant evidence” of Russian election interference could not be ignored.

“It is imperative that the Mueller investigation into this issue be allowed to continue with its completion without impediment to the White House or interference by Congress,” continued Casten, a Murphy passage emphasized.

However, Casten did not call for accusation in his Sun Times response. And at various points during his campaign in 2018, when asked where he raised the issue, he stopped pleading for the House to follow that course.

Casten later called for an investigation when such a movement began to gain momentum among House Democrats. As a first-year democrat who turned a district that was in the hands of republicans for nearly five decades, he was one of the first vulnerable members of his party to take that position.

Democrat Sean Casten, left, celebrates with U.S. Rep. Bill Foster during an election night party at the IBEW Hall in Warrenville in 2018. Brian Hill / Daily Herald

The House introduced two articles of accusation against Trump on December 10, 2019. Those articles say that Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and a debunked conspiracy regarding the 2016 elections. They also say that Trump has withheld security assistance and a White House meeting to put pressure on Zelensky, and subsequently has blocked Congress from hiding it.

On December 12, Casten announced in a tweet that he would vote for deposition.

Our statement

Ives said Casten “demanded the deposition of the Republican president before the Mueller report was even released.”

Mueller’s report was released on April 18, 2019. Casten called for an investigation of charges on June 20, 2019, and publicly announced that he would vote in favor of deposition before December 12, 2019. The Ives timeline does not follow.

We assess her claim False.

FALSE – The statement is not correct.

