Verizon has partnered with financial firm Synchrony to issue its own loyalty card in the first half of the year, reports said on Thursday (January 23).

Telecommunications is entering the financial world with Synchrony, which has previously partnered with companies like Amazon for its Amazon Store Card, as well as companies like Old Navy, Lowe’s, Sams Club and PayPal, all of which have their own credit card programs.

There was little information on how the Verizon card differs from the competition on Thursday, according to CNET, and it has not said whether Verizon offers special perks or requires an annual fee to participate in its program.

But Verizon joins a well-stocked list of financial competitors. T-Mobile has recently started offering banking services through T-Mobile Money. Amazon and Uber are now offering their own brand cards.

Amazon offers a 5 percent discount on its website and purchases from Whole Foods, and Uber has updated its Visa card to offer discounts on Uber rides, eats and jump purchases.

And both cards offer things like cashback in restaurants.

Apple has also joined the financial world with its own card and is partnering with companies like Walgreens, Nike, Uber and T-Mobile to offer cashback in stores that use Apple Pay. Apple also offers discounts in its own retail and online stores.

In addition to the new card, Verizon is testing various other new technologies.

They venture into new ways to pay for entertainment. Instead of tying customers to traditional annual contracts, the company relies on the principle of “cutting through” and lets employees adjust their duty rosters and adapt their streaming services and channels to their individual preferences.

The company has also partnered with Snap to provide augmented reality (AR) experiences, including new ways to experience live entertainment, such as: For example, transporting fans backstage at concerts and providing unique views at sporting events.

