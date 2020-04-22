Verizon will provide customers with 15GB of extra hotspot data for May

Verizon today announced plans to provide an additional 15GB of LTE data in May for all consumer and small business plans to continue to support their work from home.

The 15GB of data is automatically added to shared data plans, hotspots and jet packs for consumers and small businesses and can be used from May 1st to May 31st.

Verizon will continue to support customers who may need additional data to learn, work, or stay connected during this challenging period. That’s why we announced today that we’re automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data for consumers and small businesses * shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1st to May 31st. No action is required as this data should be automatically added to consumer and small business bills.

Verizon made an additional 15GB of data available to customers in April, and the extra data is available to all postpaid, prepaid customers and Jetpack owners. Customers with an unlimited data plan will be able to use the extra data as hotspot data, but data restrictions will still be in place.

During the ongoing health crisis, Verizon waived excessive fees and promised not to discontinue the service for customers who are currently unable to pay.

Other wireless providers also provide additional benefits to customers. The T-Mobile smartphone data was completely decommissioned for 60 days, and AT&T provided additional hotspot data.

