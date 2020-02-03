Verizon’s CCO on Resisting Super Bowl Spectacle: “We’re Keeping the Story Diligently”

Verizon resisted the temptation of an expensive bells and whistles production with its Super Bowl advertisement and opted instead for an uncomplicated commercial that was associated with the overarching 5G push.

Last year, the mobile network continued to focus on the heroic work of first aiders and combined them with its holistic investment in 5G.

In a subversive screenplay, Harrison Ford tells stories about “The Amazing Things 5G Doesn’t Do” in his first commercial voiceover. He lists the human elements of bravery that will not change despite the progress in connectivity while Pearl Jam’s River Cross is playing.

But despite the star-studded credit list, the plant itself was a simple, reduced production. The screenplay was accompanied by photojournalist photos of hospitals, disaster areas, angry fires and devastating floods as well as first aiders who save lives.

For Verizon agency McCann New York, it was a “challenge in itself” to find the images that could be broadcast on high definition television.

“We’ve probably lost a lot of images that haven’t worked so well, especially something that was a bit more historic – even (photos) from five to ten years ago,” said Andrew McKechnie, Verizon’s chief creative officer. So these pictures come from every imaginable photographer, every company, every newspaper … they cover the entire spectrum.

“We tried to keep it more photojournalistic because it was more observational, not too staged, or felt like we were only making portraits of first aiders.”

Amidst the flood of extremely humorous spots this year, Verizon’s spot stands out for its sincerity. But it is also characterized by its simplicity; With such a large audience, a number of brands like Snickers, Olay and Coca-Cola chose Hollywood-style Super Bowl shoots, which were largely independent of their ongoing campaigns.

McKechnie wanted to avoid this strategy.

“I think the challenge of many brands is that they always flirt with new ideas in new areas,” he said. “It is very difficult for creative agencies and brands to deal with a message consciously and deliberately. Everyone gets bored very quickly with the things they say and they continue to only exchange brand campaigns, platforms or ideas.

“We tried to be fairly busy with a narrative and not necessarily maneuver too far away. We always look at new things and think that’s cool, but it (often) feels like it’s a new thing that doesn’t add to the equity we’ve built up in recent years. “

Verizon is sticking to its 5G promise and installing 5G Ultra Wideband on time for the Big Game in Miami. And she takes her work with first aiders a step further by broadcasting one last spot after today’s Super Bowl (February 2).

Verizon and the NFL are encouraging football fans to spend their off-season free time across the country with the #OneMoreSunday campaign. The goal of the brand is to collect commitments of 2.5 million hours of voluntary work by 2025 as part of an initiative by soccer player Eli Manning.

“For us, the Super Bowl moment is a nod to the human mind,” said McKechnie. “I think we all need to be reminded of this. That’s why we built this partnership with the NFL to strengthen the energy fans have to bring sports and teams together.

“We can use this spirit and make something good out of it.”

// Presented in this article