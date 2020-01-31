Vernon Hargreaves III faces a difficult decision for the Houston Texans

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Vernon III Hargreaves # 28 of the Houston Texans waves his finger after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

The Houston Texans got what they were looking for when they exceptionally claimed Vernon Hargreaves III in the 2019 season.

Vernon Hargreaves III proved to be a plug-and-play player in a position the Houston Texans most needed in the cornerback. The Texans started the season with Aaron Colvin as their slot cornerback, but broke up after their first game of the season.

The Texans experimented with Bradley Roby in the slot and with Johnathan Joseph and Lonnie Johnson, who acted as boundary cornerbacks. The Texans were high on Johnson when they picked him out in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but the time he could play was limited due to the short experience he had at his NFL-level rookie season.

Claiming Hargreaves after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived gave the Texans another corner to throw in the mix. Hargreaves allowed the Texans to throw a combination of Joseph, Conley and Roby as cornerstones and have Hargreaves in a row for six games.

Although Hargreaves covered many yards, he showed promise as a recently claimed cornerback that was put into practice with new teammates and coaching infrastructures. Hargreaves will make just over $ 9 million if he stays in the squad after March 18, and the Texans could extend him to a year to lower the 2020 season cap.

The Texans have Johnson, Crossen, Conley, Anthony Chesley and Cornell Armstrong under contract for the next season if they choose not to keep Hargreaves. However, Hargreaves’ athleticism and ball skills are a fascinating option for the Texans to stay at a reasonable price.