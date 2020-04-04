Vernon Hills novelty corporation donates N95 masks, toys to hospitals, initially responders

A Vernon Hills novelty enterprise has been donating hundreds of N95 facial area masks to region hospitals, suburban law enforcement and a senior living household, as well as toys for youngsters in the healthcare facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windy City Novelties Inc. initially donated 100 N95 masks to the NorthShore University Wellness System as well as 200 toys and online games for little ones in the hospitals, enterprise President Jeff Schrimmer explained.

















































“This is a tough time for all of us, whether or not that be the front line staff members at hospitals or business proprietors seeking to retain providers likely,” Schrimmer claimed in an email. “But no issue how afraid or concerned we could possibly be, it pales in comparison to what the young ones are heading through who look to us for toughness and being familiar with.”

Toys have been more durable to donate than masks, Schrimmer said, due to the fact hospitals have stopped accepting them as a protection precaution for the duration of the pandemic. But the business is continuing to line up the toys, with 100 LED walking dinosaurs and 300 Glow Get together Packs completely ready for Advocate Children’s Medical center in Park Ridge and Oak Garden.

In the meantime, the corporation donated 200 N95 masks to the Vernon Hills Police Office, which shares them with spot initial responders, and 100 masks to the Highland Park Police Office, Schrimmer explained. Additional donations to the Vernon Hills office are planned.

The company also gave 100 masks to the Cantata senior residing facility in Brookfield. And it truly is presented about 300 masks to health care workers close to the place, Schrimmer stated.















































