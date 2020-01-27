Vernon Philander is punished for using “inappropriate language” in Jos Buttler

Vernon Philander obviously didn’t forgive Jos Buttler for calling him “damn damn” on the second Test of England tour of South Africa.

This is because the South African bowler received 15 percent of his game fee for a similar offense after firing Buttler in the fourth test.

Philander got Buttler back, but it cost him 15 percent of his match fee

The sailor shouted at Buttler after being released for 20 days on the second day in Johannesburg, but was classified as “inappropriate language”.

He also received a point of failure from the International Cricket Council after being accused of “using language, actions, or gestures that could diminish or provoke a hitter’s aggressive response.”

The 34-year-old Philander will be retiring from test cricket after this match, but Buttler’s test career with England will falter due to its fluctuating shape.

Her feud began earlier in the series with the stump microphone at the Newlands Cricket Ground that picked up the English wicket keeper. The tourists were desperately looking for the last South African gates.

Buttler and Philander were hit earlier in the series

Philander, who eventually joined Ben Stokes, had been stubborn about the crease, and emotions began to flicker as time ran out.

Buttler made an exception to Philander, who refused to avoid a throw over the stumps when he tried to continue the match as quickly as possible.

The glove maker started an angry verbal tirade on the South African that looked confused.

Buttler was heard shouting “damn motion” before Sky Sports commentator Mike Atherton had to apologize to the crowd a moment later.

Buttler was also fined 15 percent of his match fee. He has since apologized for his comments.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes was also fined the same and got a point of failure for insulting a spectator when he was released on the first day of the fourth test.

Tourists are currently leading the series 2-1 and are in a good position to win the fourth and final game.

