Veronica is going to New York tonight to visit an old friend on “Riverdale”! | Katy Keene, Riverdale, Television

Veronica catches up with old friend Katy on a brand new Riverdale!

In “Men of Honor”, Archie (KJ Apa) worries about Frank (Ryan Robbins) after someone from their past arrives in Riverdale.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen amick), an investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them to a collision with their number one suspect.

Jughead (Cole sprouse) challenge Bret (Sean Depner) to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) seek revenge on Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips), who unexpectedly showed up at Riverdale.

Finally, a trip to New York gives Veronica (Camila Mendes) the opportunity to find his old friend Katy Keene (Lucy Hale).

Connect to the Riverdale and Katy Keene crossover THIS EVENING (February 5) at 8 / 7c on The CW!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB