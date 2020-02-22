[versace’s-milan-clearly-show-had-so-quite-a-few-of-our-preferred-products-on-the-runway!]

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid all glimpse stylish while strolling down the runway for the Versace manner demonstrate during Milan Vogue 7 days on Friday (February 21) in Milan, Italy.

So numerous of our favored prime versions ended up in the demonstrate, with some other people which includes Kaia Gerber and Irina Shayk. The clearly show was closed out by Kendall in a limited silver dress.

Sitting in the front row at the show were being models Barbara Palvin and Emily Ratajkowski, who ended up both equally dressed in Versace.

Earlier in the working day, Bella also walked in the Tod’s fashion clearly show and you can see pics of her on that runway in the gallery.

