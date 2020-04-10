“Very beloved” natural science teacher, 35, dies after catching coronavirus

Emma Clarke died on Thursday, the school announced this morning (photo: Liverpool Echo)

A “very liked” science teacher who was “very popular among her students” died at the age of 35 after being infected with coronavirus, according to colleagues.

Emma Clarke, who taught at Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy at Runcorn in Cheshire, died on Thursday.

Principal Tony Rawdin said that students were offered help to deal with “shocking” messages and that he was “devastated.”

In a letter to his parents, he wrote: “We are very sorry that we are sharing the tragic news that Emma Clarke, a very loved and talented staff member, unfortunately died yesterday, apparently after coronavirus infection, and felt unwell.

35-year-old Emma Clarke taught science and children who were to take GCSE exams (photo: LIVERPOOL ECHO)

“All our thoughts and deepest sympathies concern her family and loved ones in this difficult time.

“Many of you know her, Emma was one of those people who liked everyone.

“She was a brilliant science teacher and very popular with her students, especially the group of 11 year tutors and her colleagues.

I know it can be a shock for you and you and your children can be extremely saddened. “

Emma is said to be “very popular with her students” at the Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy at Runcorn

Mrs. Clarke had previously taught for three years at Murdishaw, and before that she was a research chemist for almost 10 years.

In addition to conducting science lessons, she taught students before GCSE exams.

Rawdin said that staff and students will be able to remember her together when the school reopens and pastoral resources are available online in Google Classroom.

He added: “For now, I speak for everyone associated with school, saying that we will always remember Emma very tenderly and I am sure you will join me by sending our deepest condolences to Emma’s family at this difficult time.”

For more such stories, check our news page.





