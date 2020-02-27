Very best Coastline: Usually Tomorrow – album critique

Most effective Coast

Always Tomorrow

(Concord)

8/10

“People can improve,” sings Very best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino on the duo’s 1st album for five many years. If that statement is correct of the lyrics, Usually Tomorrow finds the band’s penchant for energy-pop nonetheless in sharp provide.

A single of the far more resilient bands of the 2010s seashore-wave motion, Most effective Coastline constructed on their own all around a simple but successful modus operandi – namely, music about cats, California and weed.

On the other hand, it’s protected to say items are a tiny different for Always Tomorrow. “Now I’m sipping on my coffee, now I’m strolling a little doggy on a leash,” Cosentino proudly states on the aptly-titled Everything Has Altered. In the time given that the 2015’s buffed California Nights, the 33-12 months-outdated has embraced sobriety with constructive abandon.

This newfound inner peace assists propel Always Tomorrow’s strongest times. “Finally I sense free of charge, I come to feel like myself once more,” Cosentino cries on For the Initially Time, which recalls the ‘80s-indebted pomp of her bezzie Hayley Williams. Similarily, Cosentino is “lookin’ forward to a different day” on the stomping fuzz of opener Different Light.

Ideal Coast’s fourth album is not all sunshine, having said that. The sorrowful, stately True is a single of the album’s standouts, Cosentino’s wounded voice blanketed by comforting ‘60s harmonies. The driving pop of Wreckage belies its breezy melodies with recollections of crippling bouts of writer’s block.

Swapping slackerdom for sobriety could have been a dangerous transfer, but Ideal Coastline are in a position to floor Always Tomorrow in far more homely themes without the need of sacrificing their signature audio. “I at last see the light,” Cosentino beams at a person position. The temper – as well as the songs – is infectious.

