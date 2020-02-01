Very cloudy January – KWWL

It’s no secret that last January was very bleak with a series of cloudy days that were supposed to close the month. I had to think about the last time we saw so much cloud cover, if any. So I started browsing the record book to see what I could find.

It was not an easy task. Not all weather stations record the same data, and finding archives for specific dates is not an easy process. Some stations record the sky cover as a fraction from 0 to 1 or the sky cover from sunrise to sunset in tenths of the sky cover from 0 (clear) to 10 (cloudy). You can also use the incident solar radiation as a measure of the solar radiation.

At the end I used the preliminary climate reports (WS FORM: F-6) for each month in Waterloo, in which the sky cover for each day is given from 0 to 10. At the end of the month, you can add up each day to get a total for the month – the higher the number, the more clouds there were.

January 2020 was 216 out of a possible 310. That means the sky was cloudy about 70 percent of the time. The last time we saw over 200 months was in January 2017, 3 years ago. Unfortunately, this climate product only goes back to January 2008 and last January was the cloudiest month since.

So there you have it, January was the cloudiest month in at least 12 years. If you have seasonal depression, the January cloud cover may not have helped, but at least it wasn’t as bitterly cold as last year. Enjoy some sunshine this weekend, you deserve it!