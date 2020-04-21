Very first 7 Exhibits Of ‘The Huge Rock Summer time Tour’ Feat. Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row And Slaughter Formally Postponed

The 1st 7 displays of the formerly declared “The Massive Rock Summer time Tour” — that includes RATT, CINDERELLA‘s Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER — have been postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

Influenced dates:

June 03 – Farmingville, NY – Lengthy Island Group Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill



June 06 – Rosemount, IL – Rosemont Theatre



June 09 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Independence Hill



June 10 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Audio Heart



June 12 – Atlantic Town, NJ – Difficult Rock Casino at Etess Arena



June 13 – Canandaluga, NY – CMAC



June 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

SKID ROW reported in a statement: “[These] dates are rescheduling out of an abundance of warning for our lovers, crew and location workers. As before long as we have the dates finalized we’ll share the up-to-date program, and all tickets will be honored appropriately. We actually enjoy your being familiar with, and value your patronage. Remain healthful, stay protected, and we will see you quickly.”

“The Big Rock Summer Tour” dates in August and September are however scheduled to go ahead as planned.

For extra details, check out BigRockSummerTour.com

RATT has used the final 12 months touring with a lineup that consists of authentic singer Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, alongside with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK ‘N BLUE) and guitarist Jordan Ziff.

Keifer‘s sophomore solo album, “Increase”, was launched in September by means of Cleopatra Documents. The CINDERELLA frontman was joined on the disc by his #keiferband — Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Though CINDERELLA has not released a new studio album because 1994’s “Even now Climbing”, the band begun participating in sporadic exhibits once again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the previous few decades though Keifer has toured as a solo artist.

Past December, SKID ROW guitarist Dave “Snake” Sabo confirmed to Paul Anthony of Planet Rock that the band is placing the ending touches on the closing chapter of the “United Environment Revolt” trilogy, which will tentatively be introduced in 2020. The disc was tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group’s 1989 self-titled debut and 1991’s “Slave To The Grind”.

SKID ROW‘s new disc will mark its 1st release with South African-born, British-centered vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 next the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

SLAUGHTER‘s latest lineup incorporates direct vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum alongside Jeff “Blando” Bland on guide guitar and Blas Elias on drums.

The band’s double-platinum-advertising debut album, “Stick It To Ya”, peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 in 1990, primarily based to the strength of its very first two singles, “Fly To The Angels” and “Up All Night time”.

SLAUGHTER has not launched a studio album since 1999’s “Back again To Actuality”.



