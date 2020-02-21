[very-first-impressions:-hawkeye-professionals]

A person in a collection of appears to be at the Iowa soccer program’s 2020 recruiting course, position by posture:

The newcomer

Tory Taylor, punter, 6-4, 225, Melbourne, Australia (Haileybury University)

The walk-on

Aaron Blom, kicker, 5-11, 185, Oskaloosa, Iowa (Oskaloosa HS)

The particulars

TORY TAYLOR: Is a 22-yr outdated who will arrive at Iowa with four several years of eligibility. … Is a product of Prokick Australia, an business which has considering the fact that 2007 labored to develop kickers and punters in that nation and enable them locate alternatives with United States school soccer packages. … Taylor has never ever played structured football in advance of. He’ll get his initial flavor of it when he comes at Iowa this summer. … Previous Hawkeye punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, who competed for Iowa as a graduate transfer very last summertime, is also a products of Prokick Australia. … Hawkeye exclusive groups coordinator LeVar Woods put in time in Australia in January viewing Taylor perform in advance of Iowa available him a scholarship. … Coach Kirk Ferentz has mentioned coaches are delighted with the toughness of Taylor’s leg and his possible.

Returning depth

Starting experts: Kicker, FG, PAT, Keith Duncan, senior Kicker, Kickoffs, Caleb Shudak, senior Punter, none Deep snaps none Holder, none

2019 signings

Punter: Michael Rest-Dalton, graduate transfer, concluded eligibility

Kicker: Lucas Amaya, redshirt freshman