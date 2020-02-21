[very-first-italian-affected-individual-dies-of-coronavirus,-studies-ansa-information-agency]

A police car or truck is found in the village of Codogno right after officers advised citizens to stay dwelling and suspend community functions as 14 situations of coronavirus are confirmed in northern Italy, February 21, 2020. — REUTERS Tv picture through Reuters

MILAN, Feb 22 — A individual in the northern metropolis of Padua has died immediately after remaining infected with the Coronavirus, becoming the initial Italian target of the disorder, Ansa information company claimed yesterday.

Health and fitness authorities introduced previously yesterday 15 cases of the virus in the wealthy northern location of Lombardy and two in neighbouring Veneto exactly where Padua is found.

Ansa explained the dead man was aged 78. — Reuters