[very-first-pics-as-ikea-in-croydon-is-evacuated-amid-security-fears]

Ikea in Croydon was evacuated on Saturday afternoon (February 22) pursuing a safety inform.

Both equally customers and employees had been reportedly asked to depart the well-known household furniture retailer at all-around 5pm just before accumulating in the auto park place to await further instruction.

In accordance to social media experiences, there had been many alarms sounding from the constructing and officers from the Satisfied Law enforcement also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement indicated the evacuation at Ikea in Croydon was possible to be owing to a safety notify and the incident was above by five: 30pm.

Photographs taken from the exterior the Ikea store in South London show substantial crowds gathering in the automobile park.

