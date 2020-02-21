[very-little-fresno-woman-who-was-shot-using-ways-toward-regular-existence,-as-recently-unveiled-online-video-delivers-new-point-of-view-on-crime]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A 10-thirty day period-aged woman who was shot in the head as her mom tried using to get away from a man’s unwanted improvements very last summer is taking some big ways in the direction of a normal life.

Infant Fayth is now 18 months old and basically took her initially actions very last week.

Action News has an exceptional glimpse at the shooting by itself and a firsthand account from the girl’s mom.

The June 2019 occasion finished in a hurry for Deziree Menagh when Marcos Echartea took curiosity in her.

“I guess he had to use the restroom and which is when he tried using pulling my arm into the bathroom,” she explained.

She received away, but he uncovered her once more and she resolved to grab her sleeping 10-month-outdated daughter and depart rapidly with the friend who introduced her.

But Deziree lived ideal across the avenue, so they failed to go significantly and arrived back again hoping issues had calmed down.

“And what did Marcos do at that point?” requested prosecutor David Olmos.

“Shot at the car or truck,” Deziree reported.

Surveillance movie shows the auto coming back again to the neighborhood and slowing to a stop with its headlights out, then shifting ahead again.

Deziree states that is when she observed Echartea come out of nowhere.

The online video exhibits a gunman firing at minimum two photographs and a person of them strike Little one Fayth in the head.

“We just retained driving due to the fact I looked down and I just observed blood just about everywhere,” Deziree mentioned.

“And where by did you see the blood?” requested Olmos.

“On my daughter,” she explained.

Deziree took off her shirt, wrapped it all-around her daughter’s head, and utilized pressure.

The driver, Travon Alexander, identified as 911 and they flagged down a police officer about a mile absent.

As police investigated the shooting, Motion Information cameras recorded a important piece of evidence: the bullet hole as a result of the car’s closed window.

It is really critical simply because Echartea’s protection attorney is exploring whether the 24-yr-previous shot in self-defense.

“Did you see Travon achieving for something?” asked protection lawyer Greg Gross.

“No,” Deziree reported.

“Did you see Travon show a weapon of any form?” Gross questioned.

“No,” she responded.

A judge is anticipated to make a decision Friday if you will find more than enough evidence for Echartea to stand trial for 3 counts of tried murder and 13 other felonies.