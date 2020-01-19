Vetements uses celebrity doppelgangers in runway shows

Vetements officially won Men’s Fashion Week in Paris with a runway full of famous doppelgangers, including Kate Moss and Snoop Dogg.

The French label started the show fashionably late on Friday, but it was easy to understand why. With a bunch of * chefs * kissing doppelgangers, that would have taken hours of hair and makeup.

First of all, there was Kate Moss in a supermodel-like gold mini dress and effortlessly messy blonde hair. I honestly believe that this is the real Kate Moss.

(Photo by Estrop / Getty Images)

With supermodel Naomi Campbell also had a similar look on the show, which was probably a lot cheaper than the real deal.

“I would like to have the real Naomi,” said the co-founder of Vetements Guram Gvasalia told Fashion about his show. “But as a young company, we unfortunately cannot afford that.”

(Photo by Estrop / Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie was there too (in spirit) with another incredible look, complete with her signature red lip and black evening gown that evokes memories of the famous “leg” dress.

(Photo by Estrop / Getty Images)

But to really spice things up, there was also a damn Snoop Doggy lookalike on the runway. And yes, his braids were on point. Honestly, every runway needs Snoop Dogg, Vetements is really something here.

(Photo by Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Not to mention, they also had a model that looked terribly similar to Mike Tyson, including his famous facial tattoo.

(Photo by Estrop / Getty Images)

According to Guram Gvasalia’s latest Vogue interview, the show was to cut the “bullshit” out of the fashion industry.

“Shows have become extremely harmful to the environment. So I take off the cops – and I have the most environmentally friendly show in the world, just sitting on beer benches, with very little light and very little makeup. “

Big Snoop Dogg is back on the block and by “the block” I mean the runway.

Image:

Getty Images / Estrop | Kevin Winter