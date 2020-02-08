Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, was hit and killed by a vehicle in Venice, California

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) – Veteran actor Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car Friday night in Venice, California, authorities said. He was 91 years old.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed Bean’s death Friday night, saying he was under investigation as a “traffic-related” death.

Los Angeles police said a pedestrian was walking through Venice Boulevard and Shell Avenue when he was stopped by a vehicle and fell.

Other passers-by attempted to warn a second driver, but he also struck the pedestrian. Police said the second collision was fatal. The two drivers remained on the scene.

“The westbound car did not see it and cut it and it fell,” said Los Angeles Police Department captain Brian Wendling. “A second vehicle arrived, was distracted by people trying to slow it down, then looked up and a second collision with traffic occurred and it was fatal.”

Police did not immediately identify the pedestrian, but a friend of the veteran actor who witnessed the collision confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News that Bean had been hit and killed.

Investigators say the initial indication is that it was just a tragic accident. It appears that Bean came from two vehicles when he was crossing the street and was not seen by the drivers.

Bean has made over 100 television and film appearances in an acting career dating back to the 1950s.

His credits include movies such as “Being John Malkovich” and “Miracle on 34th Street” and television shows like “Modern Family” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”. He had a recurring role in “Desperate Housewives” from 2009 to 2012.

Bean had been married for 27 years to actress Alley Mills, better known as the mother of “The Wonder Years”. Witnesses say she was at the scene.

The collision occurred outside the Pacific Resident Theater, where Bean and Mills were members of the company. Bean crossed the busy boulevard of Venice to go to the theater, where his wife worked, say friends.

Bean continued to play in his 90s, appearing on the show “Superstore” and the movie “The Equalizer 2” in 2018.

Most recently, Bean and Mills had starred in a play called “Bad Habits” at the Ruskin Group Theater in Santa Monica, which just finished its tour last week.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.