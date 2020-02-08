Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, was hit and killed by vehicle in Venice, according to friends

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) – Veteran actor Orson Bean was hit and killed by a car in Venice on Friday evening, a friend told Eyewitness News. He was 91 years old.

A pedestrian was walking through Venice Boulevard and Shell Avenue when it was cut by a vehicle, according to Los Angeles police.

Other passers-by attempted to warn a second driver, but he also struck the pedestrian. Police said the second collision was fatal. The two drivers remained on the scene.

Police did not provide details, but a friend of the veteran actor who witnessed the collision confirmed to Eyewitness News that Bean had been hit and killed.

Investigators say the initial indication is that it was just a tragic accident. It appears that Bean came from two vehicles when he was crossing the street and was not seen by the drivers.

Bean has made over 100 television and film appearances in an acting career dating back to the 1950s.

His credits include movies such as “Being John Malkovich” and “Miracle on 34th Street” and television shows like “Modern Family” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”. He had a recurring role in “Desperate Housewives” from 2009 to 2012.

Bean had been married for 27 years to actress Alley Mills, better known as the mother of “The Wonder Years”. Witnesses say she was at the scene.

Bean continued to play in his 90s, appearing on the show “Superstore” and the movie “The Equalizer 2” in 2018.

Most recently, Bean and Mills had starred in a play called “Bad Habits” at the Ruskin Group Theater in Santa Monica, which just finished its tour last week.

