Veteran Chicago firefighter dies from COVID-19 issues

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter with far more than 16 yrs of practical experience died Tuesday evening from complications of COVID-19, the department explained.

Mario Araujo, 49, joined the section in October 2003 and spent most of his occupation working in the Rogers Park community, department spokesman Larry Langford tweeted.

















































‘CFD customers place them selves in harm’s way without having hesitation to selflessly uphold the oath they took to be there for each and every person they experience all through an crisis circumstance,’ Fireplace Office Commissioner Richard Ford said in a assertion. ‘Firefighter Araujo’s service will by no means be forgotten.’

At the moment 46 section staff members have COVID-19. It wasn’t acknowledged how Araujo contracted the ailment triggered by the coronavirus.

Langford instructed the Chicago Tribune that officers and the firefighters union would jointly ‘look into particulars of (Araujo’s) dying to see how it will be classified.”

For most people, the coronavirus triggers mild or average signs or symptoms, these kinds of as fever and cough that obvious up in two to a few months. For some, particularly more mature older people and people with present health challenges, it can lead to additional intense disease, which include pneumonia.















































