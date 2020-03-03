veteran-defensive-back-again-johnson-symptoms-just-one-working-day-agreement-with-blue-bombers

WINNIPEG—Veteran defensive back again Jovon Johnson signed a just one-working day deal with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday to retire as a member of the CFL club.

Johnson, 36, spent six of his 12 CFL seasons with Winnipeg (2008-13). Through that time, Johnson was two times a CFL all-star and in 2011 captured the league’s superb defensive player award, getting to be the first defensive again to do so.

Johnson also used time with the Ottawa Redblacks (2014-15), Montreal Alouettes (2016-17) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18). Presently he’s the defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach at Defiance School in Ohio.

“Winnipeg will often be my second household,” Johnson mentioned in a statement. “My specialist occupation grew up there.

“I have so quite a few reminiscences to share, so a lot of tears shed, so numerous mates who are now family members, enthusiasts who are even now actively a section of my existence. As I close this chapter of my vocation I will usually be endlessly grateful to the metropolis of Winnipeg, the enthusiasts, my coaches that I had the pleasure to perform for, management, guidance team, every person aside of the business, thank you!”