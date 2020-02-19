[veteran-functioning-back-again-tyrell-sutton-re-signals-with-montreal-alouettes]

MONTREAL—Running back again Tyrell Sutton is again with the Montreal Alouettes.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Sutton re-signed with Montreal on Wednesday. He grew to become a CFL cost-free agent final week.

Sutton began his CFL profession with Montreal (2013-2018) ahead of stints with B.C. (2018), Toronto (2019) and Hamilton (2019). Sutton had 11 carries for 86 yards in the Tiger-Cats’ Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg past November.

Sutton has appeared in 77-job typical-season games, hurrying for 4,044 yards on 733 carries (5.five-property normal) with 17 TDs. He’s also recorded 189 catches for one,665 yards and four touchdowns.