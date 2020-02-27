veteran-groups-thrust-to-make-mental-health-and-fitness-a-prime-precedence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Veterans teams say they are pushing Congress to make veterans’ issues, this kind of as mental health, a best priority.

Army veteran Sergio Alfaro explained he has dealt with PTSD for far more than 15 many years considering the fact that serving in Iraq. He shared his tale with lawmakers in Washington.

“These are factors that hamper your lifetime and reduce you from dwelling the daily life you would want to dwell and obtaining the joy that I think all Individuals are entitled,” explained Alfaro.

Indiana Representative Jim Banks, a previous servicemember, sits on the Home Veterans Affairs Committee and needs to get veterans far more unique assistance.

“There’s so substantially far more that we can do at the federal amount, the point out level, the nearby degree,” mentioned Financial institutions.

Veterans groups like the Wounded Warrior challenge laid out their legislative priorities to congress this week.

Experts say the fee of veteran suicides continues to climb presenting a challenge to congress as the greatest way to deal with the dilemma.

Alfaro says his have story is his most helpful and will assistance other veterans.

“I’m able to get the message across to these individuals that there are continue to so quite a few veterans that are however suffering,” claimed Alfaro.