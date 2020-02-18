[veteran-singer-zaleha-hamid-gradually-recovering-from-stroke]

File picture reveals veteran singer Siti Zaleha Abdul Hamid staying interviewed by media associates shortly after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Intercontinental Airport (KLIA) just after undertaking the Umrah, February 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — Veteran singer, Zaleha Hamid, who experienced a minor stroke in December, is commencing to display signs of recovery.

Her partner, Ungku Sulaiman Ungku Aziz, 55, observed that Zaleha or her total title, Siti Zaleha Abdul Hamid, 65, who endured a slight stroke on the remaining facet of her physique, is ready to transfer her toes and left hand because final 7 days.

He stated the positive enhancement has offered him hope to see his spouse, he fondly calls ‘Mama’, returns to her cheerful self as before.

“After bathing her, my son and I will therapeutic massage her entire body and assistance her shift her hands and legs. She demands a little work out, so that Mama’s arms and legs will not get cramps,” he mentioned when fulfilled by reporters at their residence in Taman Skudai Baru, in this article these days.

Previously, Ungku Sulaiman gained a visit from Johor Youth, Sports activities, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar underneath the Ziarah Kasih Programme organised by Johor Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Club.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khuzzan said his office would offer aid to velocity up Zaleha’s health-related therapy at the healthcare facility.

In addition, he stated the Johor Point out Cultural Council would glance into other help for the singer and would make yet another stop by in the in close proximity to future. — Bernama