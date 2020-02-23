veteran-sm-boy-group-member-charms-on-“the-king-of-mask-singer”-+-points-out-why-tremendous-junior’s-heechul-could-possibly-be-mad-at-him

The identification of Windmill was discovered on the most current episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer”!

On the February 23 episode of the singing competitors, the contestants sang their hearts out for a opportunity to grow to be the winner and problem the reign of Sweet 18.

The 3rd match was in between Windmill and Pinwheel, who sang a duet to 10cm’s “Love in the Milky Way Cafe” and stuffed the stage with their sweet voices.

Pinwheel won with 53 to 46 votes and advanced to the future spherical, while Windmill remained on stage and took off his mask.

His identity was revealed to be none other than Kim Jungmo, the guitarist of TraxX and latest singer-songwriter!

Jungmo remarked, “I’ve sung listed here and there on radio demonstrates, but this is my 1st time singing on Television soon after my debut.”

He then discovered that his purpose for appearing on “The King of Mask Singer” was to adjust the research text associated to his identify. “When I lookup ‘Jungmo,’ it asks if I meant to search ‘regular meeting’ [which is similar to his name in Korean] instead,” he spelled out. “People also look for ‘TraxX’ when they’re seeking for the automobile [with the similar name] instead. When I look for ‘TraxX Jungmo,’ I get outcomes about regular meetings of car or truck fans.”

On the earlier episode of the exhibit, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul was beforehand revealed to be the masked singer Generation X. The two singers have been close good friends for a lengthy time, and Jungmo shared that he experienced assisted Kim Heechul with the rearrangement of Website positioning Taiji and the Boys’ “I Know” that he carried out on past week’s episode.

Jungmo nervous, “Kim Heechul is likely to be upset with me when he sees this broadcast. Kim Heechul had no decision but to tell me that he was showing on ‘The King of Mask Singer’ simply because he requested me to rearrange the music, but I did not tell him that I would be [appearing on the show]. When he requested me about the rearrangement, my visual appearance on ‘The King of Mask Singer’ experienced by now been confirmed.”

Sending a message to his ideal mate, Jungmo explained, “Thank you for executing a fantastic career singing the tune I rearranged. I hope our friendship will very last permanently.”

