Veterans and Newcomers Nominated for Best Actress Oscar | Behind the scenes with Sandy Kenyon

NEW YORK – Five actresses are competing for the most prestigious award in cinema.

Two of them are former Oscar winners: Renée Zellweger (“Cold Mountain”) and Charlize Theron (“Monster”).

Zellweger, who was nominated for her performance in “Judy” on the last concerts of Judy Garland in 1968 in London, is probably the favorite after winning the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG.

At 25, Saoirse Ronan is the second youngest artist to receive 4 Oscar nominations. She was nominated for her first Oscar in 2008. This year, she is ready for her performance in “Little Women”. Ronan never won.

British actress Cynthia Erivo is nominated for her first Oscar for her performance as a freedom fighter and abolitionist Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”. Erivo is also nominated in the original song category.

Scarlett Johansson is another first and double candidate. Her performance in “Marriage Story” is nominated in this category, while she is also in the running for the honor of the supporting actress for her role in “Jojo Rabbit”.

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson in “The History of Marriage”

Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women”

Charlize Theron in “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger in “Judy”

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

