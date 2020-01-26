Veterans Group Apologizes After Trump Says Iranian Attack Traumatic Brain Injuries Are “Not Very Serious”

Foreign war veterans urge President Donald Trump to apologize for downplaying traumatic brain injuries sustained by U.S. soldiers in Iraq after Iranian missiles fired at American troops earlier this month.

Earlier this week Trump said he didn’t consider potential traumatic brain injuries as serious as physical combat injuries, minimized the severity of the injuries, and said he heard some troops “had a headache and a few other things, but I would say, and me can report it is not very serious. “

“The VFW expects the President to apologize for its misguided statements by our soldiers and women,” said William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW National Commander, in a statement Friday after the Pentagon announced that 34 US soldiers were traumatized Brain injuries were diagnosed in the January 8 attack in Iran.

“And we ask him and the White House to work with us Americans to educate them about the dangers TBI poses to these heroes as they protect our great nation in these difficult times. In this challenging environment, our warriors need our full support more than ever, ”added Schmitz.

The VFW, which is named America’s largest and oldest combat veterans organization on its website, said TBI was a “serious injury that cannot be easily taken”.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that 34 US soldiers had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries in the January 8 attack, which was used in retaliation for the January 2 US drone attack that killed a top Iranian general.

Of the 34 service members, 17 are injured in Iraq.

Nine service members are still being treated in Germany. Another eight service members who had flown to Germany were sent to the United States for further treatment.

Although traumatic brain injuries are not always immediately apparent, the disclosure of injured U.S. soldiers indicated that the effects of the attack were more severe than the initial assessments suggested.

Mild traumatic brain injuries, commonly known as concussions, are a form of TBI. According to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, mild TBIs are the most common form of TBIs in the military.

This story has been updated to add more details about the veterans of the foreign wars.