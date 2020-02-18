[veterans-mark-anniversary-of-war-puppy-memorial-at-riverside-county’s-march-air-reserve-base]

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — A single by one, names of those who died were being examine aloud, followed by the ringing of a bell. Veterans then laid down roses and saluted.

It wasn’t just a tribute to other veterans who handed absent previous yr, but to their fallen comrades with not two legs but 4.

“Not a lot of people today knew we had pet dogs in Vietnam,” reported Tom Mitchell, president of the Vietnam Doggy Handler’s Association. “People did not know.”

The ceremony took position Sunday at the West Coast War Doggy Memorial at March Field Air Museum. The memorial was very first dedicated 20 years ago. This 12 months, about three dozen names will be extra to the listing on the memorial.

“We had about 4,000 canine, but only 200 dogs arrived household,” stated Mitchell. “All the other dogs had been either set down or transferred to the Vietnamese.”

Mitchell said the canine that deployed in Vietnam served various roles along with their human counterparts, which include as sentries and scouts.

“They were being out in front of the platoons, and would warn on the enemy that was shut, or even vacation mines, they could listen to the wind by the wire.”

Also on hand at the ceremony was California Supreme Court docket Justice Ming Chin.

“This memorial is an important section of our heritage,” mentioned Chin. “They were an critical section of the practical experience that all these adult males went by means of quite a few several years back.”