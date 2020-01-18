Veterinary hospital accidentally euthanizes cat instead of vaccine

SPRING, Texas – A Texas woman is at a loss for words after saying that her 8-year-old cat, Sophie, was accidentally euthanized in a veterinary hospital.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see that look on his face and I can’t get it out of my head,” said Michelle Olson.

Olson and her husband had just taken Sophie after taking her for a routine checkup and getting a rabies vaccine when she got a call from the hospital.

“It was the doctor herself who called,” Please bring Sophie back here immediately, we gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine, “” said Olson.

They quickly brought Sophie back to the vet.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier and held her, talked to her, because I knew it would be the last thing she would remember. I knew she was not coming back at that time. knew it, “recalls Olson.” She was pretty much dying in my arms. “

Olson says the vets did everything they could to try to save Sophie, but it was too late.

“They’re really sorry, that’s all they can really say,” said Olson. “It was an accident, I understand, but it was an accident that should never have happened.”

When ABC13 contacted the animal hospital, they acknowledged that the incident had occurred, but stated, on the advice of their legal counsel, that they could not comment.

“My main concern is not to belittle them at all, I just want to educate the public about vigilance, ask questions that you did not think you should ask your veterinarian so that this does not happen to anyone else”, warned Olson. .

