ViacomCBS May See $ 350 Million Advertising Success in NCAA Canceled Basketball First Quarter as Television Industry Faces Lack of Live Sports – Deadline

ViacomCBS could see $ 350 million in success this quarter in canceling the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, says a media analyst. Imperial Capital’s David Miller downgraded the company’s earnings outlook and its share price target, which fell 16% on Wednesday.

The NCAA canceled this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 13 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 after the NHL, NBA, and MLB closed professional season professional sports leagues and numerous Power 5 conferences, including the Big Ten, ACC, SEC, etc. and the Pac-12, all decided to cancel their respective conference tournaments, which in many ways determines the choice for the NCAA tournament. Unlike professional leagues, whose seasons can be saved later in the calendar year, March March will not be planned, Miller said.

He estimates that ViacomCBS will lose approximately $ 350 million in advertising revenue. You will probably not have to pay the return fees on

The NCAA, which believes it will reach $ 240m in the second quarter. He said the family rights levels for the conglomerate this year, compared to 2019 or 2021, would be softer, he said, because in all the Final Four games and the NCAA Championship game they will go to Turner in all years.

As a sign of how fast things were going, he said as of last Wednesday, NCAA tournament ad inventory was selling fast, with a CPM up an average of 9.2% year-on-year, depending on the round . and the game.

ViacomCBS has business termination insurance and will file a claim, but Miller said the mechanics of this are still unclear and that he is not considering it in his models at this time.

Miller is lowering his first-quarter revenue forecast by $ 370 million to $ 6.58 billion; operating profit of $ 100 million to $ 1.2 billion and earnings per share of $ 1.16 to $ 1.05.

