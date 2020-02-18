[vibrant-eyes-announce-uk-and-ireland-reside-dates-as-aspect-of-2020-earth-tour]

Brilliant Eyes have declared a operate of Uk and Eire dwell dates as portion of their 2020 earth tour.

The three-piece — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — have re-grouped for the new decade, with the band getting reunited final year to start out functioning on new product (which is established to be their initially since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’ LP) and signing a new document offer.

Immediately after formerly announcing a slot at Close of the Highway Pageant, Brilliant Eyes have these days (February 18) verified particulars of a world tour which consists of additional United kingdom and Eire dates in September — you can see all those below.

September



1 – London – Eventim Apollo



2 – Manchester – O2 Apollo



three – Glasgow – Barrowland



4 – Dublin – Vicar Avenue



5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute



6 – Salisbury – End of the Highway Competition

Tickets for the previously mentioned dates (excluding Conclusion of the Road) will go on sale on Friday (February 21) at 9am.

Shiny Eyes have also introduced a lot more gigs in North The united states and Europe to go along with earlier announced exhibits in Tokyo, LA and New York. You can see the rest of Bright Eyes’ globe tour schedule beneath.

March



23 – Tokyo, JP – Liquidroom

May possibly



14 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Manufacturing unit



15 – Boise, ID – Knitting Manufacturing facility



16 – Tacoma, WA – Temple



18 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery



19- Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic



21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium



22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium



23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium



24 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June



12 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium



13 – Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff



14 – Lewiston, NY – Art Park



16 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Metal Stacks



17 – Burlington, VT – The Eco-friendly at Shelburne Museum



18 – Portland, ME – State Theater



19 – New Haven, CT – College Avenue Music Corridor



20 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

August



14 – Oslo, NO – Øya Festival



16 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega



18 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit



19 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Songs Bar



21 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom



22 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp



24 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso



25 – Cologne, DE – E-Werk



27 – Vienna, AT – Open Air Arena



28 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle



29 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra

The 12 months 2020 marks three significant anniversaries for Brilliant Eyes. Their 2000 album ‘Fevers and Mirrors’ will transform 20 in May well, even though the 15th anniversaries of ‘I’m Broad Awake, It’s Morning’ and ‘Digital Ash in a Digital Urn’ will also drop this year.

This arrives just after very last yr noticed Oberst workforce up with Phoebe Bridgers for their acclaimed collaborative album as Far better Oblivion Community Centre.