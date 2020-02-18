[vibrant-eyes-announce-uk-and-ireland-reside-dates-as-aspect-of-2020-earth-tour]

Brilliant Eyes have declared a operate of Uk and Eire dwell dates as portion of their 2020 earth tour.
The three-piece — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — have re-grouped for the new decade, with the band getting reunited final year to start out functioning on new product (which is established to be their initially since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’ LP) and signing a new document offer.
Immediately after formerly announcing a slot at Close of the Highway Pageant, Brilliant Eyes have these days (February 18) verified particulars of a world tour which consists of additional United kingdom and Eire dates in September — you can see all those below.
September
1 – London – Eventim Apollo
2 – Manchester – O2 Apollo
three – Glasgow – Barrowland
4 – Dublin – Vicar Avenue
5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute
6 – Salisbury – End of the Highway Competition
Tickets for the previously mentioned dates (excluding Conclusion of the Road) will go on sale on Friday (February 21) at 9am.
Shiny Eyes have also introduced a lot more gigs in North The united states and Europe to go along with earlier announced exhibits in Tokyo, LA and New York. You can see the rest of Bright Eyes’ globe tour schedule beneath.
March
23 – Tokyo, JP – Liquidroom
May possibly
14 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Manufacturing unit
15 – Boise, ID – Knitting Manufacturing facility
16 – Tacoma, WA – Temple
18 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery
19- Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic
21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
24 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
June
12 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
13 – Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff
14 – Lewiston, NY – Art Park
16 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Metal Stacks
17 – Burlington, VT – The Eco-friendly at Shelburne Museum
18 – Portland, ME – State Theater
19 – New Haven, CT – College Avenue Music Corridor
20 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
August
14 – Oslo, NO – Øya Festival
16 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
18 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit
19 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Songs Bar
21 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom
22 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
24 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
25 – Cologne, DE – E-Werk
27 – Vienna, AT – Open Air Arena
28 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
29 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra
The 12 months 2020 marks three significant anniversaries for Brilliant Eyes. Their 2000 album ‘Fevers and Mirrors’ will transform 20 in May well, even though the 15th anniversaries of ‘I’m Broad Awake, It’s Morning’ and ‘Digital Ash in a Digital Urn’ will also drop this year.
This arrives just after very last yr noticed Oberst workforce up with Phoebe Bridgers for their acclaimed collaborative album as Far better Oblivion Community Centre.