Vibrant Eyes announce Uk and Ireland reside dates as aspect of 2020 earth tour

By
Nellie McDonald
-
Brilliant Eyes have declared a operate of Uk and Eire dwell dates as portion of their 2020 earth tour.

The three-piece — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — have re-grouped for the new decade, with the band getting reunited final year to start out functioning on new product (which is established to be their initially since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’ LP) and signing a new document offer.

Immediately after formerly announcing a slot at Close of the Highway Pageant, Brilliant Eyes have these days (February 18) verified particulars of a world tour which consists of additional United kingdom and Eire dates in September — you can see all those below.

September


1 – London – Eventim Apollo


2 – Manchester – O2 Apollo


three – Glasgow – Barrowland


4 – Dublin – Vicar Avenue


5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute


6 – Salisbury – End of the Highway Competition

Tickets for the previously mentioned dates (excluding Conclusion of the Road) will go on sale on Friday (February 21) at 9am.

Shiny Eyes have also introduced a lot more gigs in North The united states and Europe to go along with earlier announced exhibits in Tokyo, LA and New York. You can see the rest of Bright Eyes’ globe tour schedule beneath.

March


23 – Tokyo, JP – Liquidroom

May possibly


14 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Manufacturing unit


15 – Boise, ID – Knitting Manufacturing facility


16 – Tacoma, WA – Temple


18 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery


19- Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic


21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium


22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium


23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium


24 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June


12 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium


13 – Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff


14 – Lewiston, NY – Art Park


16 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Metal Stacks


17 – Burlington, VT – The Eco-friendly at Shelburne Museum


18 – Portland, ME – State Theater


19 – New Haven, CT – College Avenue Music Corridor


20 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

August


14 – Oslo, NO – Øya Festival 


16 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega


18 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit


19 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Songs Bar


21 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom


22 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp


24 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso


25 – Cologne, DE – E-Werk


27 – Vienna, AT – Open Air Arena


28 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle


29 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra

The 12 months 2020 marks three significant anniversaries for Brilliant Eyes. Their 2000 album ‘Fevers and Mirrors’ will transform 20 in May well, even though the 15th anniversaries of ‘I’m Broad Awake, It’s Morning’ and ‘Digital Ash in a Digital Urn’ will also drop this year.

This arrives just after very last yr noticed Oberst workforce up with Phoebe Bridgers for their acclaimed collaborative album as Far better Oblivion Community Centre.