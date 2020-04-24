Vic DiBitetto Unravels ‘His Message to the Government’ for Us

An angry message addressed to the government, giving an inadequate response to the economic damage caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has (once again) made comedian Vic DiBitetto a viral voice for workers.

In a video addressed to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Google Plus, Pony Express and your “sister’s butt” DiBitetto – or “Ticked off Vic” – is told in the correct screed of government inaction, opened with a simple question: ” How the heck can that help, you greedy bastard? “

With more than two million views on YouTube and tens of millions on other social media platforms, “Ticked Off Vic: A Message to the Government” is punishing Congress and other government officials for endorsing a multi-trillion dollar aid package that tends to largely finance funding for institutions financial, corporate and rich people, while leaving important assistance for unemployed people and struggling during lockouts in an ongoing place intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLcNStHTDjM (/ embed)

The aid package bypassing both houses of Congress includes tax changes that are unusually beneficial to millionaires, while the Paycheck Protection Program benefits only a small portion of small businesses, with aid money flowing instead to national chains. While a one-time stimulus check of $ 1,200 (more under certain conditions) was sent to several Americans and unemployment benefits have been expanded, more than 26 million people in the United States have made unemployment claims, pushing the unemployment rate to levels not seen since Great. Depression.

“We need a real plan,” DiBitetto said in the video. “You told us to close the business that is not important. You told us to go home and quarantine. You said we had to keep a social distance and stay inside. But you said we would help. So where is that damn help?”

While emphasizing that he does not blame the government for COVID-19 (“It happened. This is what it is.”) And agrees with the steps taken to slow transmission of the corona virus, DiBitetto argues for mortgage suspension, health care and other payments so that families can get food and other basic necessities by checking the stimulus once.

Maybe there are real plans in place. A real plan to get people through the next few months. A real plan to be tested, a real plan to allow workers who are deemed unimportant not to worry about transmitting the virus and losing their homes – Do something really unlucky, you coward! “DiBitetto said, while also condemning bailouts for financial institutions in his book” Message to the Government. “

“Haven’t we learned too often that when we give big companies all the executive money gets fat and the workers get screwed up?” DiBitetto said. “So you have a big profit for ten years and you need a bailout after two weeks are closed? How can we people save for a rainy day, but you don’t save anything?”

In the next “Ticked Off Vic” video, DiBitetto calls protesters with Nazi flags (“Do I really need to explain why Nazis are bad?”), Delayed stimulus checks (“If you are late paying taxes, you will be penalized and you pay interest – ‘Fuck me, pay me!’ – but can we charge government fines and interest because they can’t pay unemployment and stimulus checks for six weeks? “) And the N95 mask lacks a dangerous shortage of nurses (” How in the world can hospitals become so cheap and so careless about the health of our front-line health workers? Is the world really crazy? “).

Vic DiBitetto does comedy on stage. After working as a school bus driver for more than a decade, DiBitetto is now doing full time comedy.

Vic DiBitetto

This is also not the first time DiBitetto has stood for strong interests. Before turning to full-time comedy, New Jersey and Brooklyn comedians, New Yorkers, worked for more than a decade as Staten Island school bus drivers for special education children. In 2013, DiBitetto and his wife (a matron on his bus) participated in a five-week school bus strike aimed at the efforts of mayor Michael Bloomberg to weaken their unity by submitting bids for more than a thousand bus routes.

“We only ask for security for our jobs and pensions. I’m in my 50s. I want to keep a job of $ 35,000 per year and make sure I have a pension. Does this make us bad people? Bloomberg made us that way?” DiBitetto told New York Daily News during a strike. “He has an embarrassing scab who came from Long Island to this unity city to cross our picket and try to take job security from people like me and my wife.”

That same year DiBitetto became an unexpected viral sensation with his video “Bread and Milk,” which mocks people’s attitudes before the big snow storm.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6zaVYWLTkU (/ embed)

Newsweek talked with DiBitetto about “Ticked Off Vic: Message to the Government,” the interests of the working class and, yes, “greedy bastards”. This interview has been edited a long time ago.

How do I start the “Ticked Off Vic” video? With “Your Message to the Government”, how far do you plan what you will say in advance?

I was watching TV and all of that was the same doom and gloom. I talked to my manager, because that’s what we did: we reflected on each other’s ideas. I said, “This is a hot topic now, we have to do something, what can we do? We go back and forth and come up with ‘What if the message to the government, what about what the workers want to convey to the government but they can not? “

I didn’t do this thinking, “Oh, this will be viral.” I never do that. I never thought something would go viral, but it was shocking and we sat down and we wrote what we thought the government should do, instead of what they didn’t do. This is crazy. And obviously that’s surprising and now has 27 million views, only on Facebook.

Why did you shoot this in the front seat of your car?

If I do it in my home, my wife will kill me. Because I spit and spit everywhere and I scream – my wife doesn’t like to scream, so a car is the best way to do it. This is my car, I cleaned the dashboard when I was done. No coronavirus, very safe. But the car, the acoustics are good. You can scream and no one knows what happened. If I do it in my home, my wife and cat will experience seizures.

Do you consider the Ticked Off Vic as a character, or is it better to let yourself loose from the reins?

That is a part of me that I think many people have in it. I confide in. I can not say anything; my wife, she’s the boss, but Ticked Off Vic is part of it all. It’s a combination of characters and it’s really me. There are a lot of things that bother me in this world and people related to it.

One theme of this video is that working class people are expected to save and act responsibly, but the corporation does not. Where do you think double standards come from?

The company might watch this and laugh, like, “Who is this person, he flies a little on the wall, get rid of him.” But I am not representing the company, I am representing the working class, hardworking people who are once again in a mess, because it’s the same age. Corporations will be bailed out and we will be screwed once again. Very unfair, very wrong. I have had enough and I think the country is enough.

Look, I’m not Nostradamus, I’m just a blue collar man. I do not take political positions. I just call it like I see it and it’s crazy out there. I did not know what was happening. That needs to be changed. I outlined a few important points about what they should do, but will probably go by the wayside. That will be the same old, the same old.

At one point you call “greedy bastards and you are government accomplices who suck big company balls” and you say, “It’s a shame for all of you.” Do you think any of them feel ashamed?

Nah, not at all. Not all. They are heartless, they are not human. They don’t know what it’s like to wake up every morning – I drive a garbage truck, garbage truck, school bus before I start doing comedy and they don’t know what it’s like to work to make a living. Pigs become fat, pigs are slaughtered.

I am a big fan of Bruce Springsteen and there is one line in one of his songs: “Everybody wants to be rich, rich people want to be kings and kings are not satisfied until he rules everything,” and that is absolutely true. That is very correct.

Regarding your past work, before you had this platform, you and your wife opposed Michael Bloomberg for better payment for the bus driver, can you tell me how that happened?

Once again, not going anywhere. My wife and I, we worked in the school bus company for 15 years. I was in the picket line, burning wood at sub-zero temperatures, worried that my work would be taken over by a scab. Bloomberg doesn’t care. There are other billionaires who don’t know. They are all in their own little bubbles, they don’t know what it’s like.

This is the problem with this country. Look, you work hard for it, I’m not jealous of rich people. You work hard, you get it, you deserve it, but geez, that’s not fair: we redeem the bank. The last accident was, what, ten years ago? These greedy banks have – what? — Years to save and now after only two weeks they want a bailout? What about me? We are a community? We have to save for rainy days, but they don’t save anything. That is very wrong. That is wrong.

You describe how there are many mistakes to make, but is there a certain person you will call?

No, I don’t like to call names. I am not a Democrat, I am not a Republican, I am common sense. I just call it what I see: it’s wrong. You kick a dog when it comes down, I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, it’s wrong to kick a dog. That makes sense. The whole leave crap. You will tell someone that he cannot work, so he does not pay the mortgage for three months and then when he returns he can pay, obviously that month, over three months he cannot pay? How! He doesn’t make money! You tell him to stay home, you tell him to quarantine, which we understand. We understand that this saves lives, I agree with that, but you must complement Jesus Christ. $ 1,200 is good for food. Stop all credit card payments, all of them, health insurance, and use $ 1,200 for groceries. That makes sense. Common sense.

Many of these videos focus on mortgages and move three months of mortgage payments to the back of the mortgage, but I want to ask you about the majority of your fellow New Yorkers, who are tenants. Do you have any suggestions for a wave of eviction and missed rental payments that are an inevitable consequence of this?

There was a landlord in New York, I forgot his name, he said, “You don’t have to pay me until it’s finished.” I think that’s a good idea. How can people be evicted if they don’t make money? How can you pay rent if you don’t get income? Freeze everything now until this thing is done!

In the video you call people failing to put together a plan to overcome this “bastard” and “idiot,” but what’s the balance? How much of this is dangerous or evil and how much is incompetence? What happened there?

You know, I think it’s a combination of both. I think they also have no heart and no brain. I apologize for the curse, but the video you saw wasn’t acting. When I’m upset I curse and I spit and I scream and it’s a shame many people are offended by curses rather than trying to realize the point I’m trying to make.

As I said before, if you work hard to get rich, God bless you, you get it. But when it’s given to you with a silver spoon in your mouth, how do you go to sleep at night? How do you put your head on a pillow when you watch the news and you see 22 million unemployed people in this country, where many live paycheck to paycheck.

Then some people say to those who are queuing for unemployment, “Oh, the system is overwhelmed, call back next week.” Do you know who is overwhelmed? American worker. We already have it. Remember the movie Network? We are very angry and we will not accept it anymore.

Speaking of expletives, when you make a fight with anger there are people who act as if it’s a worse fight, or deserve to be taken too seriously. But it is clear from the success of your video that anger strikes people. So, what do you say to people who say anger has no place in this kind of conversation?

Like my mother said, they have to go there assessing, that’s what I think. Do you know what that is? Either get through it, or get lost. This is the year and year of bottle wrath from American workers who are constantly screwed up, over and over again. We will redeem the bank, redeem the airline, redeem the shipping line and the same crap will happen again. Unemployment is up. Who will be taken over the house? Who will be homeless on the streets? Something must be given here.

Now people say I have to run for president. Who has time for that? Look, I’m not an Ivy League guy, as you know. I have never been to college. But I make more sense than empty clothes in Washington. Run as president! My wife won’t even let me leave the house to smoke a cigar.

Correspondingly, is it strange (I assume you are doing another interview) that people ask all these political or policy questions because the people who are supposed to handle this are not responsive?

This is very real. I am not a political person. I didn’t know this would go viral. I am just an ordinary man. I just call it like I see it. I don’t care who is in the White House, I don’t care who runs for office, I just call it what I see. I have a feeling, I have a heart, I have a soul and this resonates with people. I have a lot of followers of social media and I think they think I am their voice. I don’t expect to win the Nobel Peace Prize, I just want to return to normal and return to the stage. I did the best and the world, a few weeks ago, just stopped. And the scary thing is this uncertainty. We have never been in this situation before. That’s what makes people afraid: we don’t know what will become normal again. These are uncharted waters. You talk about anxiety! Suicide. This will have a bad trickle down effect. I understand we must save lives, but there needs to be a plan. Money is there, it’s just not getting to the right person.

In some of your follow-up videos, you mention things like nurses without adequate equipment, aviation bailouts, and big businesses that suck in loans aimed at small businesses. Is there anything else on your mind, maybe for the upcoming video?

What else is bothering me? Protesters harass medical workers. Are you kidding? These are the people on the front lines, wondering if they will go home with the virus and affect their own families. This is all we get between us and the sick. The medical workers, they are heroes, not politicians, movie stars, and these athletes. And you are harassing them !? Oh man, stay here for that one.

Related to that: You are looking for the strong, but you also have a video where you talk about conspiracy theories. Why do you think people are so interested in conspiracy theories about this disease?

Because, and sad to say, I think most of this country is stupid. If you believe the Earth is flat, help me: go to the edge of the Earth, look down, take pictures. I want to see the ends of the earth. All these conspiracy theories, stop it. Just listen to the experts. Listen to Dr. Fauci, open Google, get your facts. That is another matter. People just lie openly and then the sheep believe it and that’s how it started. Just listen to the experts. Take it easy, take a deep breath.

Some messages that I got, your head will explode. People, please, don’t start me. This is too early.

People who voted for the working class were caught up in this Catch-22 where once they were famous enough to actually have a voice, people started ignoring them or their argument for no longer representing the working class. So what do you think is the best way to get people to really listen to working class concerns?

That’s a good question. God, I don’t know men. Some people tell me that I forgot where I came from— “You are important now.” Look, I’m just an ordinary man who gives opinions. Where it goes from there, it comes out of my hands.

Visit the YouTube channel to get more Vic DiBitetto, or check the official website for updates on upcoming events, including the possibility of a virtual show on Zoom.