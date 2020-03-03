[vic-mensa-gets-very-good-+-terrible-news-in-brass-knuckles-circumstance]

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has been given some excellent and negative news. The hip-hop artist is reportedly facing a feasible yearlong stint at the rear of bars for a latest brass knuckles arrest.

Vensa did not get charged with felony possession of brass knuckles. Nonetheless, new studies declare Mensa is nevertheless working with a prison charge.

Vic was formally charged this week and pled not guilty. As we first reported, Vic was busted final month in Glendale soon after cops pulled him in excess of for producing an unsafe switch. Try to remember, though they’re authorized in most states … brass knuckles are banned in Cali. Now let’s get down to brass tacks … if convicted, Vic faces up to a calendar year in county jail. (TMZ)

In January, Mensa experienced a headline-producing operate-in with cops. Legislation enforcement finally observed brass knuckles in his pocket.

Police originally pulled the rapper about following he produced an unsafe switch on his motorcycle and identified the weapon soon after they patted him down. It was reportedly found in the pocket of his pants. Though brass knuckles are lawful in most states to have for self-defense, they are banned in California, which is exactly where the arrest took position. The rapper was arrested and booked for possession of brass knuckles but was afterwards introduced immediately after he posted $20,000 bond. (The FADER)

Not too long ago, Vic pointed the finger at the audio biz next the loss of life of fellow Chicago rapper Juice WRLD.

Ultimately, in November 2019, Mensa showed off his cooking abilities along with his sister. The rap artist appeared on a FUSE Television series spending top quality time with his working day a person.