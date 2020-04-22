Vic Reeves adopts new Netflix series on “huge sculptures of flowers”

Comedian Vic Reeves has signed on as the host of Netflix’s new eight-day series, which sees contestants make flower sculptures.

According to florist Kristen Griffith-Vander Yacht, who will judge the performance, 10 teams against each other create huge installations and seek to help “the flowers finally get the respect they deserve.”

Reeves will co-host the show “What We Do in the Shadow” by Natasha Dimitriou. Taking pictures, Reeves said: “I had a most wonderful summer watching the endless flower sculptures emerge from nothing.”

Demetriou added: “Working with Vic Reeves on a beautiful English field surrounded by chicken wire is every man’s dream.”

The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to create their own flower sculpture, which will be displayed at the Royal Kew Botanical Garden in London.

“It’s not your main bouquet of flowering. It’s a real deal. So, zip up and prepare your shovel for a fresh floral fantasy reality!” Said Griffith-Vander Yacht. The florist will judge with a special judge every week.

Elsewhere, Demetrio recently starred in the second season of What We Do in the Shadow, which premiered on FX last week (April 15).

Vic Reeves is best known for his double acts with Bob Mortimer, Vic and Bob. In 2017, the couple revived their surreal comedy show Vick and Bob’s Big Evening.

All eight episodes of The Big Fight with Flowers will air on Netflix on May 18.