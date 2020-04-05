VIC Year 12 College students Could Have Exams In 2021 Due To Coronavirus Delays

Victorian 12 months 12 learners might have to analyze into 2021 in buy to obtain an ATAR, Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed.

In an job interview with the ABC, Andrews mentioned the coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on the usual significant school agenda, maybe pushing back crucial dates in the 12 months.

He claimed the best goal was to ensure students receive their ATAR no make a difference what. The Victorian government is at present in talks with universities and TAFE, including in other states, to accommodate potential alternate preparations.

“It is my aim if they can get an ATAR, if not in just this calendar year, then pretty soon thereafter,” he mentioned on Sunday evening.

“We’ve received 6 or eight weeks at the conclude of the year that we can catch up.”

Andrews’ personal son, Noah, is between the students influenced by the uncertainty.

“I know it’s pretty irritating, which include in my have family,” he stated.

“I just cannot give Noah, who is in 12 months 12, all the responses he desires, but as soon as we can, we will.

“The key level listed here is to get this right.”

In Victoria, university holiday seasons ended up introduced ahead to coincide with the introduction of lockdown limitations. Throughout this time, the federal government ready the training program to cope with students learning from property.

Andrews mentioned both on the net lessons and sending get the job done by using mail are becoming appeared into for the coming phrase.

“I really don’t feel expression two will glimpse like a regular starting of time period two,” he reported.

“It is likely to be distinctive. There’ll be an arrangement exactly where some pupils will be mastering from property and that is why it was so important to carry the university holiday seasons forward, so we can do that function around on-line learning.”

Graphic:

AAP / Michael Dodge