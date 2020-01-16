Vice President Mike Pence faces a changing political landscape during his trip to Tampa

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence spent his Thursday in Tampa Bay for a “Keep America Great” rally.

While Pence was greeted by dozens of followers on his arrival, his presence in Florida – a major rocking state in the upcoming elections – sheds light on the ever-changing political landscape in Sunshine State.

President Donald Trump won the votes of most Floridians just four years ago. He won all but one county in and around Tampa Bay. This time, however, new polls by Florida Atlantic University show that Florida voters are looking forward to a competitive election campaign ahead of this year’s general election, despite positive approval ratings.

According to the poll, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren have the best chance of winning an election against President Trump – both with 51 percent of the vote. However, Biden currently has a clear lead with 42 percent of the vote two months before the democratic primary in Florida.

Senator Bernie Sanders followed with 16 percent and Warren with 10 percent.

Florida officials expect candidates to move in during the campaign season, including the President and Vice President. They all hope to influence a growing population of Latino voters, many of whom emigrated to the state after Hurricane Maria.

A 2018 Pew Research Center analysis showed that Puerto Rican people make up an estimated 31 percent of the 3 million eligible Hispanic voters in Florida. It is a similar proportion to that of the Cuban population of Florida.

Pasco County in particular almost doubled in 2018 compared to 2014.

“Florida appears to be competitive in 2020, as the four leading democratic rivals are tied or at the top in potential duels between the general election against President Trump. This is a flip from the September poll, in which Trump only has a small lead ahead of his rivals. ” FAU researchers said.

