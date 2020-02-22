[Vice President Mike Pence sets stops in March in Minnesota, Wisconsin – Up News Details]

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for President Donald Trump up coming thirty day period in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Trump’s marketing campaign introduced Friday that Pence and his spouse Karen will look on March 5 in Onalaska, Wisconsin, close to LaCrosse. The pair will stop by St. Paul the exact day.

The check out will just take position only two times just after Minnesota holds its presidential primaries as portion of the Tremendous Tuesday.

Wisconsin is witnessed as a significant battlefield in common elections. Trump’s victory there in 2016 was vital to profitable a initial phrase.

He shed very little to Minnesota and promised to earn the state this cycle.

