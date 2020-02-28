Vice President Mike Pence will lead the “Preserve America Fantastic,quot rally in St. Paul – Up News Details

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Details) – Vice President Mike Pence and next lady Karen Pence will direct a “Retain The us Wonderful,quot rally in downtown St. Paul subsequent 7 days.

According to the president of the Republican Bash, Jennifer Carnahan, Pence will come to Minnesota to “celebrate the successes that our country has achieved beneath the leadership of President Trump.”

Pence will direct the rally on Thursday, March 5 at five p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel.

To sign-up for tickets for this function, simply click here.