Vice President Pence campaigns for Trump with PA women

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA. – Vice President Mike Pence spoke on stage at a Women for Trump event one day after President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address and an hour after the President was cleared of all impeachment charges.

“The United States Senate recently voted to release President Donald Trump from both impeachments,” Pence said to an enthusiastic crowd.

The event was the second major Trump campaign in Pennsylvania in three months; President Trump held a rally in Hershey in December.

Pennsylvania is considered an important battlefield station for the 2020 presidential election after supporting Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 and Republican candidate Donald Trump in 2016. With 20 votes, the Keystone State could decide who wins the White House. As the election approaches, campaigns are likely to attract more attention and trigger more events in the state.

“Here in Pennsylvania, you think we could be strong again,” said Pence.

The vice president said that women won 4.1. Millions of new jobs since taking office and that women have 70 new jobs.

“Women win under the leadership of President Donald Trump,” said Pence.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also took to the stage to promote the Trump Administration’s $ 5 billion school voucher program.

“President Trump will bring freedom of education to all American families,” DeVos said. “Freedom of education is not just an option to choose a different school building. It is the freedom for all students to find their fit.”

Pence said the Trump administration has made progress on issues ranging from national security to trade agreements to the economy. He urged voters to give the president a second term.

The crowd answered with chants of “Four more years!”

The Trump campaign is aimed at female voters in Pennsylvania, where, according to a Franklin and Marshall College poll, 34% of women think Trump does an excellent or good job compared to 43% of men.

,