“Vicious” for Pompeo refers to the Chinese coronavirus as Chinese

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Communist Party’s propaganda weapons exploded in anger on Monday in response to the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s repeated use of the term “Wuhan virus” to refer to the now-existing Chinese coronavirus. has infected more than 100,000 people.

Despite the common use of places of origin to name pathogens – the Ebola virus is named after the Ebola river, for example – China has lobbied the World Health Organization (WHO). ) to prevent the new coronavirus from being associated with China in any way. As a consequence, the WHO has decreed that the official name of the virus is “SARS-CoV-2”, to associate it with the virus that causes sudden acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the name of the disease. causes “COVID-19”.

China’s confused and approved names have already led to international confusion. Indonesian officials have long insisted that they have no Chinese virus case because health experts said that some patients were wearing “SARS-CoV-2” but not “COVID-19” and that they did not refer to the virus in no time as is Wuhan’s.

After months of spreading the virus in central Wuhan City and without evidence of it originating anywhere else, Chinese Communist Party officials have begun to set theories coming to China from abroad.

Pompeo’s secretary of state, in a series of appearances in the media on Friday, rejected these theories by referring to the virus as a “Wuhan coronavirus”.

“The Wuhan virus that started late last year is something that this administration is taking very seriously,” Pompeo said in an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday. Asked why he used that name, Pompeo said, “The Chinese Communist Party has said that the virus started here. So don’t take my word for it; grab yours. They are right about this.”

At CNBC, Pompeo similarly referred to the virus as a “Wuhan virus” and emphasized the accuracy of this description.

“I’m glad the efforts they have made, but no less authority than the Chinese Communist Party said come from Wuhan. So don’t take the word of Mike Pompeo,” Pompeu said. “We have a fairly high confidence that we know where this started, and we are also very confident that there was information that could be more readily available and data that could be provided and shared among healthcare professionals around the world. She is the most unfortunate. “

“It has been incredibly frustrating working with the Chinese Communist Party to get in touch with the dataset which will be the solution for both getting the vaccine and attacking that risk,” said Pompeu.

The Global Times, a Chinese communist prey outlet, protested against Pompeo on Monday by calling them, among other insults, “morally irresponsible”, “ridiculous” and “rude”.

“As the chief US diplomat, Pompeuz insisted on speaking of the” Wuhan virus “despite opposition from the WHO and international public opinion, in an attempt to arouse resentment against the countries affected by China,” he said. the Global Times. “Pompeo’s movement not only exposes the United States’ malicious intentions toward China without regard to common sense, but also takes a new level in its personal behavior.”

“The talk of the ‘Wuhan virus’ was rude and vicious, and the accusation was ridiculous,” the propaganda newspaper continued. “The WHO has praised China more than once for providing information to the world in a transparent manner. What kind of special information does Pompeo want?”

“Calling it a ‘Wuhan virus’ is scientifically and morally irresponsible,” the Global Times concluded.

The paper published an article quoting “experts” who condemned both Pompeo and the general handling of the outbreak in the United States.

“Chinese experts said on Sunday that while the United States is struggling with cases of COVID-19 infection, its government has sought to atone for China in changing guilt, even as Beijing’s successes in containing the outbreak has gained international recognition, “the Times reported. “These tricks by U.S. politicians will make an impact,” experts predicted as Internet users in both countries blamed the game for funeral tactics to provoke anti-China sentiment in the country. ” .

One of the “experts” quoted as referring to Wuhan, the coronavirus’s hometown of the virus as “was a waste of time, which could be life-threatening when the source of the virus remains mysterious.” “.

Similarly, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a question about Pompeii’s comments, called them “despicable.”

“Despite the fact that the WHO has officially named this new type of coronavirus, a certain American politician (sic), who does not respect WHO science and decision-making, jumped at the first opportunity to stigmatize China and Wuhan. We condemn this dismissive practice, “Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

Geng also disputed Pompeu’s claim that China has been opaque to its data and does not cooperate with America.

“Since COVID-19 broke out, China has been providing timely updates to the WHO and to countries and regions including the United States in an open, transparent and responsible manner. We have shared with them the genetic sequencing of the virus, we have answered their concerns and strengthened international cooperation, “said Geng. “The world has already reached the clear and fair consensus that China’s contribution bought precious time for the international community to improve its preparation. Mr. Pompeu’s attempt to distract China’s efforts will not be successful. “

According to some reports, China documented the first cases of Chinese coronavirus in Wuhan. The Communist Party notified the WHO of an unidentified source of pneumonia in early January and closed a wild beef market in Wuhan on January 1, the market initially considered the source of the outbreak. Beijing did not warn Wuhan residents of any spread of contagious diseases, or announce the discovery of the new virus to the world until January 20. In this nearly one-month period, Wuhan organized a world-wide banquet attempt, targeted at the elderly, the group most vulnerable to severe pneumonia as a result of the virus.

China also moved to arrest and punish anyone, particularly health care professionals, who shared security tips for fighting contagion. One of the punished individuals, Dr. Li Wenliang, died of a coronavirus-related infection in early February, shortly after becoming a local hero to reveal that he was treating a contagious respiratory disease in Wuhan with other doctors. Chinese police captured Li and forced him to sign a humiliating statement, apologizing for spreading “rumors”. China has posthumously sought to praise Li as a good example of communist medical values.

Reports have surfaced for months that China accused of deliberately deflecting coronavirus counts by refusing to test those with symptoms that were “not approved” by the Communist Party. Local crematorium workers in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, have anonymously stated that they were overloaded with hundreds of bodies, suggesting a death toll that is much higher than the official count.

Chinese officials initially diverted Beijing’s blame to local officials, but admitted incompetence and secrecy in handling the outbreak. More recently, China has begun to float the theory of the virus that did not originate at all in China, although there is no contrary evidence.

