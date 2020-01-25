Vicki Gunvalson Out – Andy Cohen responds to his departure – Up News Info

There have been rumors for months about the departure of Vicki Gunvalson from the royal housewives of Orange County. The housewife of OG has officially announced that she will leave the program via social networks after 14 seasons.

From his last strokes to his collapse, all signs indicated that Vicki was saying goodbye.

She came to Instagram where she placed a photo of herself next to a legend who said, “I’ll always be the OC OG, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for “helping me, quot; en route. I have worked on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring My podcast with Westwood One will be launched soon and I will have much more to say about this on “Whoop it with Vicki, quot; I hope you will join me on my new journey, so keep an eye on us. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki, “

She received mixed responses. Some were sad to see her go and said they would stop looking while others were celebrating.

Andy Cohen, the man who started the original Housewives franchise, published a genuine tribute.

His legend said: “I remember the first meeting with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes met while I interrogated the other women and she winked at me with optimism and fizzing as her two deep dimples radiated. She winked at me year after year and always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, which until her last encounter remained authentic from her Van-freakout family. It is very difficult to stay exactly as you are after having been on television for so long, but Vicki is unique in its kind. Thanks for everything, @vickigunvalson, what a ride. And it’s not over yet. (This photo is actually from season 3 Meeting, and I’ve always enjoyed it a lot …) “

What do you think of season 15 without Vicki?

