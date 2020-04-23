Vicky’s skill is to annoy her fans all the time and by posting adorable pictures of herself. In the midst of the lockout, Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky, are doing housework and uploading photos and videos of her to motivate her fans as well.

Recently, there was a controversy around Vicky that she went out of the house in the middle of the woods to meet a Bollywood star and the police caught her and lectured about her. Numerous tweets were circulating on social media and people thought it was for a Manmarzian actor.

Vicky Skills breaks quietly at the last break break down and is pulled up by the cops!

Explaining the same thing on Twitter, Vicky tweeted, “There are baseless rumors that I started breaking the lock and the police pulled me out. I haven’t been out of my house since the lockdown started. I urge people not to listen to those rumors. @MumbaiPolice”.

There are baseless rumors that I broke the lock and was pulled by the police. I haven’t been out of my house since the lockdown started. I urge people not to listen to those rumors. @ MumbaiPolice

– Vicky Skills (@ Vicky Skills) April 2, 2020

Responding to Vicky’s tweet, fans are promoting her tweet saying the rules are not finalized and saying they believe in her. Check out some fan responses here:

Wiki we believe you. You do not break the rules.

– Hitesh Advani (@Siteswani) April 2, 2020

We trust you on the wiki. Don’t worry

– Tanaya (@ Tanaya 10168551)) April 2, 2020

A journalist posted about this yesterday (with a blue tick) and I believed him. People with established handles want to spread the news honestly

– Shreya Shah (sreya_shah) April 2, 2020

Have mercy on those who spread such rumors

– Heartcoats (@ Lifejourney123) April 2, 2020

Yu kyu itna dimag pe le rahe ho bhai .. IGNore karo n anand karo

– Bharat Kuchhadia (@ Bk6023) April 2, 2020

Brother you are beautiful Keep up the good work on the movies and choose the best. @ mumbaipolice: Keep up the good work as always

– Amit Singh (mitAmitCitizenSane) April 2, 2020

Her fans have really got her back. No?

) In the comment section below tell us how you spend your time in lockdown.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.