A 59-year-old man was identified as the last victim of the Australian bushfire crisis after flames blazed through his property on the south coast of New South Wales.

Michael Clarke was at home on Thursday afternoon on his remote scrub land on Bombo Road in Bodalla, southwest of the city of Moruya, when a fire shot through the area.

A neighbor told 9News that he had been contacted by Mr. Clarke’s brother on Thursday afternoon after the phone line was interrupted during a conversation between the siblings.

The neighbor said shortly before the line was dead, Mr. Clarke said to his brother that the shed was burning on his property.

Within the next hour a fire had reached the gorge and surrounded Mr. Clarke’s property.

The police found human remains in the alleged shower of property in the scrubland yesterday morning. He is survived by his brother and sister.

“Mick was a great guy. My son thought he was the epitome of Australia. He was a good guy,” said Robert Eder, Mr. Clarke’s neighbor.

At midnight, 73 bush and grass fires burned across New South Wales, 30 of which were not yet included.

Due to the continuing threat, there are no urgent fires: Clyde Mountain Fire, Countegany Fire and Good Good Fire at Watch and Act. Conditions are expected to relax tomorrow after a cool change.

The Clyde Mountain Fire has destroyed more than 90,000 hectares near Moruya.

The Countegany fire south of Moruya set fire to more than 260,000 hectares.

The death of Mr. Clarke increases the death toll in the Bushfire crisis to 33, with 25 people killed in NSW.