The victim of the ‘brutal and frenzied’ murder in Croydon has been named by police, as regional inhabitants say they have been left have been left ‘petrified’.

A 24-year-outdated male was discovered with stab wounds on Stroud Eco-friendly Way in the Woodside area of Croydon just after midnight on Wednesday, February 26.

He was treated at the scene and taken to healthcare facility , but died just hours later on.

The victim has been named as Tyler Roye, from Croydon.

Locals told MyLondon that they experienced read the young male was stabbed in the alleyway, although one lady claimed she saw a few adult men standing on Bywood Avenue at all-around 12am that early morning.

Linda Stimson said: "3 adult males had been beside the wall of my property – I listened to them since I am a night time owl. "They then walked more than the highway and then into the alleyway. I listened to a man or woman screaming – like they have been shouting.





Tyler Roye was just 24

(Graphic: Met Law enforcement)



“One of them then ran from the alleyway and into the woods. I am petrified.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, who potential customers the investigation reported: “I want to listen to from any person who observed, read or recorded just about anything in the Stroud Environmentally friendly Way area ahead of, all through or after the murder.

“This was a brutal and frenzied attack that has ended a youthful man’s daily life. If you saw anything at all, but have not but come ahead, please do get in contact.”

There have been no arrests.

Anybody with facts or footage of the place prior to, throughout or right after the incident, is asked to call 020 8721 4868 or 101 quoting Cad 71/26Feb.

You can also tweet @MetCC or simply call the impartial charity Crimestoppers 100 for each cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

