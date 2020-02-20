[Victim of fiery I-twenty crash identified]

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The person who was killed all through a fiery crash on Interstate 20 has been discovered.

The two-automobile collision transpired just before 1pm in close proximity to mile marker 73.

Paul Korktuse Vowotor, 64, of Valley Heights Lane was carrying a seat when he collided with a tractor trailer truck that caught on fire, Coroner Gary Watts mentioned.

The identification is tentative and is centered on info collected at the scene.

The results of favourable identification strategies are pending at this time. An autopsy indicated that the result in of dying was thanks to blunt trauma to the head and upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Workplace and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.