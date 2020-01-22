Victim of Fresno’s first homicide in 2020 had just joined the U.S. military

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Tiana Thomas is torn to learn that the alleged murderers of her son are 14 and 16 years old.

“My heart goes to these two because they are children,” said Thomas. “I do not wish them any harm. I understand that they did not know what they were doing. They are babies.”

Police said on January 8 that the teens shot and killed Thomas’ 18-year-old son, Dezon Cheatham.

Police found his body inside a car in downtown Fresno. He was shot several times and died at the scene.

Police discovered a trail of blood escaping from the vehicle and found Cheatham’s friend, Christyan Roberts, 17, who was in the car and was shot in the face.

“Based on forensic evidence at the scene, shell envelopes and other potential fingerprints and DNA, this led them to serve a search warrant last Friday,” said police lieutenant from Fresno. , Larry Bowlan.

Inside the house, detectives found the suspected shooters and even more evidence linking them to the crime.

Police say the two are not members of a gang but are related. Thomas thinks they knew his son.

She says that Cheatham had a bright future ahead of him and had just joined the United States military.

And while the loss of her son still hurts, learning about the shooters’ arrests was like having a weight lifted on his shoulders.

“There have been many nights when we have not slept,” said Thomas. “I could go out to take care of business, not knowing if I’m looking my son’s killer in the face.”

The police say for the moment that they do not intend to divulge the names of the suspects because they are minors.

They face murder, attempted murder and other felony charges.

