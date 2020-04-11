Victims of tax fraud could shed coronavirus stimulus look at to identical crooks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Identification fraud victims could conclude up missing out on their stimulus checks if they don’t alert the IRS in time.

That is simply because the governing administration is using banking and get hold of information and facts on your last tax refund to make absolutely sure you get your stimulus funds. If the IRS has the crook’s data listed for you, that is the place the dollars could go.

“I’m actually anxious and genuinely will need this revenue,” said Brittany Starling.

Starling, who functions as a bartender and server at a Lakeland country club, is terrified that could occur to her. When she experimented with to file her taxes on the net not long ago, she figured out that somebody else experienced already filed in her name and collected her much more than $1,000 tax refund.

“Now, this human being could consider my stimulus revenue, as well,” she reported. “I’m furious.”

Starling is still functioning, relying on takeout and deliveries, but her earnings has been significantly cut and she requirements the stimulus funds to spend payments.

Starling tried using to get in touch with the IRS and could not get however. So, she knew she’d Far better Phone Behnken.

8 On Your Side Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken contacted the IRS, FBI, Florida Lawyer General’s Office environment and quite a few users of Congress, on Starling’s behalf, to make certain they have the suitable speak to information for Starling.

Here’s what you want to know: If you find out somebody has filed taxes in your title, you will need to alert the IRS suitable absent, file a law enforcement report and warn credit score bureaus. If you don’t get affirmation from the IRS, you can also contact a agent from Congress in your place. They ought to be able to get in contact with the IRS.

Meanwhile, make contact with the Treasury Inspector Common or Tax Administration at TIGTA.gov or 1(800) 366-4484. You can also file fraud studies at phishing@irs.gov.

U.S. Agent Kathy Castor despatched this statement about stimulus fraud:

“It is horrendous that criminals are taking advantage of our susceptible neighbors all through this crisis. My place of work is in this article to help any person who could be a victim of tax fraud or identity theft. I have championed bipartisan measures to extend fraud investigations and strengthen responses for victims, but more desires to be finished as fraudsters uncover new approaches to steal tax refunds and crisis assist. For anyone who is wondering about thieving unexpected emergency money assistance: you will be caught and prosecuted.”

Most recent ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: