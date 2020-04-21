Victims of the Nova Scotia sword may enjoy a virtual vigil

TORONTO –

At a time when coronavirus is preventing people from mourning the loss of a single person, online monitoring will give Canadians the opportunity to come together to pay for 22 people who lost their lives. life in Nova Scotia in one of Canada’s largest massacres.

A three hour vigil called ‘Nova Scotia Remembrance’ is set to launch free on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, April 24, beginning at 7pm. ADD.

Plans for precautionary measures came together soon after Nova Scotians began looking for ways to help out after a recent outburst of anger.

That group includes Bobbie Rae Lattie, a volunteer who finds out about the work on the Facebook group “Colchester – Supporting Our Community. ‘

When Lattie did not know any of the victims, he told CTVNews.ca by phone from his home in Truro, United States, that he knew people who did, and heard about their disappearance. has made him miserable.

He said that the Colchester Facebook page received significant support for him, as it has become a place where people come from Canada and beyond to send them high-quality, informative tips and provide support to families in distress.

That’s what Lattie and her team were hoping for. The simple statement of the group’s website makes that home: “In the event that we all miss our sadness in the community, I hope we can all find the right place. Depression is here, ”the text reads.

Since it was announced on April 19, the Colchester Facebook page has collected more than 43,000 members and has already posted complaints of support from Nova Scotians, plus people from all over the country.

“I grew up outside of Yarmouth and now live in Calgary. I am very proud of Nova Scotians and our response to Covid and now to this disaster. No matter how long I lived there, Nova Scotia came home. My prayers and hope for peace go out to the whole state and especially to those who have made a significant change in their lives, ”Wilfreda Thurston wrote.

The body is still juicing the victims and their families on Twitter, with many using #NovaScotiaStrong in their posts.

We honor our victims, their families and loved ones by decorating a red and blue scarf from our trees, windows and balconies. It is the way to express our strength and our love for one another. It is a way to gather while living apart. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/ge6jwE7UY8

– Nova Scotia Gov. (@nsgov) April 20, 2020

Yesterday, our state suffered a terrible loss. Our hearts are with all the families who have lost loved ones, and the brave @NSRCMP leaders and first responders are involved in this incident. We are thinking of you. We are #NovaScotiaStrong. ️ pic.twitter.com/7X2Vto0wDn

– Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) April 20, 2020

Colchester County, with a population of some 50,000 people, is around most of the communities directly affected by the death of the demolition of Gabriel Wortman.

Details for the watch face are still ongoing, but Lattie says people can expect to see ministers, musicians and churches participating in the online event. Lattie said the alert will also refer to a list of GoFundMe pages that were created for family members of the victims.

Lattie says she found comfort because she knew she was able to return to her community during the same crisis as she was supported after losing her brother in car accident in 2010.

“The support we’ve received from the community and outside of it, and from other states, is astonishing,” Lattie continued. “This is my way of giving back.”

For more information about the ‘Nova Scotia Remembrance’ precautions, or to access the GoFundMe page directly to support the families of victims, please visit www.heartcolchester.ca

