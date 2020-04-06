VICTON Agency Shares Update Legal Action Forbidden To Comment

The VICTON agency has announced a legitimate update on the allegations of defamation and defamation.

On April 6, the agency released the following statement:

Hello. This is Play M Entertainment.

Following the release of the January news of legal protection for our artists, through the continuous submission of information from many fans as well as our own monitoring, we have confirmed many online posts that have threatened VICTON members’ reputation through acts such as malicious acts, personal attacks, and widespread fake information.

We examine the documents that are required to be able to carry out legal action, and on April 6, through the law firm, Wonil, we filed a criminal complaint with the Seoul Central Islands to be blamed and despised by those who have been uploading malicious posts about Victon.

The injury to the artist is exacerbated by the fact that his comments are harmful on a daily basis, and we plan to act decisively and not show any disrespect. We will also continue to take strong legal action based on the information submitted by our fans and our own monitoring.

We hope you continue to have a strong interest in and love of VICTON agency agency artists, and we will do our best to protect the rights and interests of all artists in our agency.

Thank you very much.

VICTON is a seven-member group that debuts in 2016 on Play M Entertainment, which also features artists including Apink, Huh Gak, Lim Jimin, and BANDAGE. VICTON most recently made a comeback in March with “Howling.”

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?